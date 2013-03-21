Facebook And Twitter Are No Longer Leading Social Media Innovation

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Facebook And Twitter No Longer Leading Innovation (Business 2 Community)

Each year, the business and technology-focused publication Fast Company releases a Most Innovative Companies list. Facebook and Twitter failed to make the cut this year because both failed to focus on their long-term visions in favour of short-term projects and goals, a misstep that has frustrated their users and investors alike. In contrast, the companies that did make the “Most Innovative” list have a consistent thread through their efforts: a combination of forward thinking and customer-centric service. So who has replaced them? Companies like Pinterest, ModCloth, Birchbox and Yelp. Facebook and Twitter held that spotlight for a while, but it looks like they’ll have to up the ante.

Correlation Between Twitter Buzz And TV Ratings (Marketing Charts)

An increase in Twitter volume about live TV correlates with an increase in TV ratings across varying age groups, finds Nielsen in a study conducted with SocialGuide. Examining the results, Nielsen reveals that for 18-34-year-olds, an 8.5 per cent rise in Twitter volume corresponds with a 1 per cent increase in TV ratings for premiere episodes. By midseason, the relationship is stronger, with a 4.2 per cent gain in Twitter volume corresponding with a 1 per cent rise in TV ratings. For the 35-49 age group, a 14 per cent increase in Twitter volume corresponded with a 1 per cent rise in ratings for premiere episodes, while for midseason episodes, the associated Twitter volume increase was 8.4 per cent. Read >>Why You Might Not Start Your Business As A Facebook App (Forbes)

There’s a problem with basing oneself on Facebook: which is that it is indeed a platform. And they’re trying to monetise that platform just as fast as you are. The more successful your app is in appealing to that customer base the more likely it is that you’ll find Facebook itself competing with you with their own service. Or buying you of course. It sounds very strange but it is possible that the best approach to that Facebook platform would be to hope for being a niche success: successful enough that you do very well, of course, but not so successful that you get Facebook itself competing with you. Read >>

YouTube Joins Facebook In The Billion Monthly User Club (VentureBeat)

Google announced that YouTube now has over a billion unique visitors every single month. Which means that Google and Facebook have something very rare in common: both have a billion-person social network. What does that look like? Google says that:

Nearly one out of every two people on the Internet visits YouTube

YouTube’s monthly viewership is the equivalent of 10 Super Bowl audiences

If YouTube was a country, it would be the third-largest in the world, after China and India

Google+ is officially Google’s social network, but though it has an estimated 343 million monthly active users, that’s just a third of YouTube. And with YouTube’s built-in sharing, commenting, and content creation tools, it’s often considered to be a social network in its own right. Read >>

Pinterest Acquires Livestar, The Mobile Recommendations Startup (TechCrunch)

Pinterest acquired Livestar, the mobile recommendations app founded by Microsoft alum Fritz Lanman. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but this seems to be an engineering acquihire situation. Livestar was founded in 2011 and launched at TechCrunch Disrupt this past fall. The service was meant to provide personalised recommendations from your friends and authoritative sources from around the Web, and was aiming at disrupting the likes of Foursquare, Yelp, and Rotten Tomatoes. Read >>

March Madness Teams Disappoint On Social (Mashable)

It might sound hard to believe, but only 29 out of 64 basketball teams in this year’s NCAA “March Madness” competition have both a Facebook and Twitter presence. According to SportStream, which provides a social second-screen experience for sports fans and teams, about 45 per cent of tourney teams have team-specific accounts on both Twitter and Facebook. “School athletic departments all have a Facebook and Twitter presence, but when you drill down to dedicated, team-specific accounts, many schools are not yet connecting with fans on a meaningful level,” says Bob Morgan, CEO and co-founder of SportStream. Click here for the full infographic. Read >>Marketing Tips For Success In A Social World (salesforce)

Listening to your customers via social media is just one step in the evolution marketers are making to succeed in a social world. The Data.com team has brought together experts to share with you 7 tips to help you succeed in this social world. Read >>

