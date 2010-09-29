Facebook And Skype Team Up To Fight Google Voice

Facebook is close to announcing a major partnership with Skype to deeply integrate the two services, All Things D’s Kara Swisher reports.



The deal would involve Skype adding Facebook Connect, so that its users can quickly call their Facebook contacts. It would also let users initiate Facebook video chats from within Skype.

There’s no word, at least yet, about Skype calling and texting being built into Facebook in any way, but that could potentially be even more interesting.

Facebook is clearly making a big push into communications in general. This Skype deal is very much in keeping with the thinking behind Facebook’s play in mobile.

See Also: Apple, Facebook, And Google Go To War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.