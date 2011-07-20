Facebook And NBC To Host GOP Presidential Debate In New Hampshire

Facebook and NBC announced yesterday that they will co-host a debate for Republican presidential candidates just before next year’s New Hampshire primary.



In a video posted online describing the joint venture, Meet the Press host David Gregory said the event would be “a unique kind of debate that you and your friends won’t just watch, but you’ll really feel part of.”

The Republican debate “will take place not just on air, but within your social network,” he said.

Gregory referred viewers to a Facebook page set up to take users’ suggestions on the debate, and to provide a forum for debating the issues.

