Microsoft Buys More Bing Market Share, This Time On Facebook

More Bing features will soon be integrated into Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT) announced today.



The company said that search features “beyond a set of links” would be added to Facebook, providing “a more complete search experience.”

The integration of Bing into Facebook will also be extended outside the United States, bringing the search tool to 400 million more users.

This presumably means that Microsoft is paying for more Bing traffic, this time via Facebook.

The company also officially announced that Facebook would begin selling its own display ads, though Microsoft will continue to handle Facebook’s search ads, though this had already been widely reported.

