Facebook And JP Morgan Chase Team Up For Local Charities

Through a new joint effort with JP Morgan Chase, Facebook will now allow its users to donate to any one of over 500,000 local charities of their choosing.



Users will vote for the charity of their choice with the winner netting $1 million and five runner ups receiving $100,000. 100 finalists will each win $25,000 each.

The program as explained by JPM: Chase is enlisting Facebook users, now totaling more than 300 million, to vote for which small and local non profits will receive donations totaling $5 million. The eligible charity receiving the most votes will be awarded $1 million, the top five runners-up will receive $100,000 each and the 100 finalists, including the top winners, will be awarded $25,000 each. Additionally, a special Advisory Board featuring members who are active in philanthropy, including actress Eva Longoria, Do Something founder Nancy Lublin and NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson, will allocate a total of $1 million to the nominated charities of its choice.

“Every year, our company donates more than $100 million to non-profit organisations in local communities, nationally and abroad, and our employees dedicate countless hours of their own time to helping those in need,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. “The grassroots nature of Facebook will allow us to hear directly which local charities matter most to our communities, hopefully creating an even bigger impact.”

Clearly the best part of all this do-good and donating is that Eva Longoria is spokeswoman for the effort. Suffice to say: we approve.

