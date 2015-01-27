Facebook and Instagram are back after a brief outage.

The social-media services’ websites and mobile apps went down at about 1:10 a.m. ET, according to The Next Web.

The Lizard Squad hacking group claimed responsibility for the outages, but this has not yet been confirmed. Facebook and Instagram deny that the outage was caused by a hack.

Users were also experiencing problems with Tinder, AIM, and Hipchat, according to Engadget and reports on Twitter (which was operating fine throughout the other outages).

The Associated Press reports that the outage has affected users in the US, Asia, and Australia. The outage lasted about 40 minutes.

Here are what some people were seeing when trying to connect to Facebook:

Others were seeing this:

Instagram acknowledged the outage on its Twitter account:

We’re aware of an outage affecting Instagram and are working on a fix. Thank you for your patience.

— Instagram (@instagram) January 27, 2015

Facebook said it was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” according to ABC News.

