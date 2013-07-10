4chan Founder Chris Poole: Facebook And Google 'Degrade Our Humanity' Because They Force You To Be Someone You Are Not

A couple years ago, 4chan founder Chris Poole gave a speech arguing that Facebook and Google “degrade our humanity.”



He said this because Facebook and Google do not allow users to be anonymous.

Poole’s argument was that by forcing users to go be their real names online, Facebook and Google force these users to live a single version of themselves online – the public-friendly version.

Poole believes people actually have many versions of themselves offline – one for the office, one for home, one for the family, one for strangers. He believes people should be able to live as richly online as they do offline.

We had Poole into the office the other day, and asked him to explain this theory.

Watch below.

Edited by Justin Gmoser

