Google Fighting To Get Access To Facebook Data

Facebook and Google are at war! And it’s all about your address book.



Facebook wants to be able to import all your contacts from Gmail. Google wants to be able import all your contacts from Facebook.

Until recently, you could import Gmail data into Facebook. But, Google decided it was unfair that it couldn’t get Facebook data, so it shut down access to Facebook.

Facebook built a hack, and you can once again get data from Gmail. Unless Google radically alters its Gmail structure, it looks like Facebook users can get info from Gmail.

As far as battles go, this strikes us as one of the smallest, most petty, battles out there.

Yes, it makes sense that Google doesn’t want to help Facebook continue to grow, especially since Facebook is fast becoming the only company that will threaten Google. But, it runs against Google’s standard operating procedures.

And, hello, Facebook probably doesn’t need Gmail at this point to grow its user base.

Via: Gizmodo/TechCrunch

See Also: Apple, Facebook, And Google Go To War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.