Facebook And Gap Giving Away Free Jeans To People Who Check In On Places

Facebook is kicking off its check-in deals for Places with a huge bang: the first 10,000 people to check in to Gap outlets after the deal goes live next week will receive a free pair of jeans.Facebook has been testing self-serve deals for its location product, Places, for a while now, but has refused to comment or acknowledge the project up until now. Deals will be opened up to the public now, and this promotion will help ensure that a lot of people hear about them.



The Gap has somehow become the go-to outlet for national deals with consumer Internet companies: both Groupon and Foursquare have run national deals with the company.

Facebook has lined up plenty of other big partners for the launch of the new Places deals, including North Face, the Palms, and the Golden State Warriors.

