Facebook And Cisco Are Offering Free Wi-Fi To Customers Who Check-In At Stores

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Last year, Cisco and partnered together to allow brick-and-mortar businesses in San Francisco to offer customers free Wi-Fi. The catch was that in order to tap into the Wi-Fi, customers had to check-in with the business on Facebook, which allowed the business to then collect anonymous demographic info about that customer.

The program is now being rolled out to any brick-and-mortar store that wants to participate.

Eric Tseng, head of Facebook’s Wi-Fi program, told TechCrunch that the user can make his/her check-in private, so they don’t spam their friends. (TechCrunch)

In Other News …

Pinterest has gained control of 100 domains from a cybersquatter who registered them because the names were spelled similarly to Pinterest. (Marketing Land)

Social media recruiting tool Identified has hired Mohammad Sabah as its chief data officer. Previously, Sabah was a data scientist at Facebook. (TechCrunch)

LinkedIn releases updated app for iOS 7. In addition to having a refreshed design that matches the modern look of iOS 7, LinkedIn’s updated app also allows mobile users to endorse the skills of people in their network. (LinkedIn Blog)

Digiday looks at the “real-time marketing myth,” and how brands are trying to emulate the Oreo Super Bowl tweet that generated so much attention earlier this year. (Digiday)

Personal information on Ross Ulbricht’s Google+ and LinkedIn profiles helped lead FBI investigators to the proprietor behind Silk Road. (Quartz)

Statista

Research

…

29% of Americans use Facebook at work every day, which is more than the number who use Gmail and Yahoo Mail at work. (Statista)

People are sharing almost as much content on Pinterest as they do via e-mail, according to ShareThis. (Business Insider)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.