Facebook And All Those Stupid Games On It Have Created ~200,000 American Jobs

Actual Facebook employees performing a keg stand at their old office

The companies behind Facebook and all of the games and other “apps” people use in connection with it employ about 200,000 people, according to a study out of the University of Maryland.The jobs contribute about $12 billion to $15 billion in wages and benefits to the US economy.



Facebook “partnered” with the university on the study. That probably means the company funded it.

Still, even if the numbers are high or fuzzy, we buy that Facebook does have a big, positive impact on US employment. Top Facebook appmaker Zynga alone employs more than 2,000 people.

This week, the number of Facebook ecosystem jobs will grow even larger when, at a developer conference on Thursday, Facebook will announce plans to integrate music and video services more tightly into the social network.

We imagine Apple’s iOS developer ecosystem employees even more people. Certainly Microsoft’s Windows ecosystem must.

Makes you feel a little better about the $1.5 billion in lost wages we’re giving up thanks to Angry Birds, doesn’t it?

