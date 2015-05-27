Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Amber Alerts have already saved a child

In January, Facebook became part of the Amber Alerts, the US notification system that interrupts television and radio programs and uses highway signs when a child is abducted or missing. Facebook is extending its Amber Alerts this week to include Canada, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on a post on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg writes that in the five months that Facebook has been part of Amber Alerts, “There has already been at least one safe recovery of a missing child because of AMBER Alerts on Facebook.”

He posted a photo of “baby Victoria, who was abducted last year from a hospital in Trois Rivières, Québec, and safely returned to her parents after someone in our community saw an alert on Facebook,” he says. (It wasn’t immediately clear how the successful Facebook Amber Alert has already occurred in Canada, where Facebook is now launching the feature).

AMBER Alerts will also appear on Facebook in Canada now as well!

Posted by AMBER Alert on Tuesday, May 26, 2015

If a child disappears in your area, you’ll see the information in your News Feed. If you want to be part of more alerts, you can “Like” the Facebook Amber alert page. or learn of US Amber alerts via the @amberalert account on Twitter.

As of Apr. 29, 2015 Amber Alerts have helped rescue and safely return 767 children, the organisation says.

