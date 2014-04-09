Here's One Way Facebook's Big Algorithm Change Is Starting To Pay Off [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you know today:

Adweek is reporting that Facebook’s advertising inventory has become 10% more expensive this quarter than last, according to what it was told by the social ad company Nanigans. The price increase is thought to be tied to the company’s December news feed algorithm change, which made it harder for brands to reach the people that had liked their pages without paying to promote their posts.

According to Adweek, Facebook’s total ad revenues have remained flat from the busy holiday season.

Esurance hired Wells Fargo SVP of digital marketing Alan Gellman to be its chief marketing officer.

AgencySpy is reporting that Mullen was forced to make between 15 and 20 cuts at its Boston office.

Lowe and Partners hired Naomi Troni to be its global chief officer. Troni previously spent 10 years at Havas.

McCann Erickson New York hired CP+B group account director Devin Reiter to be an executive account director. Reiter is making his return to McCann after nearly four years at CP+B’s Boulder office.

The production company Tool hired Christopher Neff, formerly of 180LA, to be executive producer for its digital team.

Burger King has called for a global review of its advertising accounts. The U.S. account has been most recently held by Mother New York.

Virgin’s fitness brand, Virgin Active, tapped Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand as its agency of record.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

