Facebook's head of AI says Elon Musk 'has no idea what he is talking about'

Facebook’s Head of AI Jerome Pesenti slammed Elon Musk Wednesday, claiming the Tesla CEO “has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI.”

Pesenti was reacting to a CNBC report that quoted anonymous sources in the AI community casting doubt on Musk’s domain knowledge.

Musk has repeatedly warned that AI is on the brink of outsmarting humans and that it could prove more dangerous to mankind than nuclear weapons.

Musk helped found OpenAI, a research lab that’s raised over $US1 billion in funding, and was one of the first investors in DeepMind, an AI lab acquired by Google.

I believe a lot of people in the AI community would be ok saying it publicly. @elonmusk has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI. There is no such thing as AGI and we are nowhere near matching human intelligence. #noAGI — Jerome Pesenti (@an_open_mind) May 13, 2020

Musk was an early investor in multiple prominent AI startups, including the $US1 billion OpenAI lab and London-based DeepMind, which was later acquired by Google (Musk left OpenAI’s board in 2018 to avoid conflicts of interest with Tesla, which also has an AI lab).

Musk is also a self-fashioned AI pundit, regularly warning that the technology will rapidly outsmart humans and could be “potentially more dangerous than nukes.”

“I have exposure to the most cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned by it,” he said in 2017. “AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation.”

Pesenti echoed the concerns raised in Tuesday’s CNBC story, arguing that there’s no AI system in the world that’s close to achieving “artificial general intelligence,” or intelligence on par with a human mind. Pesenti later clarified that he wasn’t speaking in an official capacity on behalf of Facebook.

Pesenti isn’t the only Facebook AI employee to publicly criticise Musk. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Musk “irresponsible” in 2017, and Facebook Chief AI Scientist Yann Lecun called him “nuts” in 2018 over his remarks on the danger of AI. Edward Grefenstette, a former DeepMind engineer who now works for Facebook, called Musk an “opportunistic moron” after the Tesla CEO tweeted “FREE AMERICA NOW” last month.

A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

