Facebook Is Still Way Ahead Of Twitter And Google+ As A Platform For Brands And Celebrities

Whether you’re a celebrity or a major brand, Facebook is still by far the most effective platform — at least judging by audience size.

Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are the most followed pages on Google+, each with more than 7 million fans as of August 2013. On Twitter, Justin Bieber tops the list with more than 44 million followers and Katy Perry with 42 million.

Twitter’s not bad as a platform for celebrities, but it still pales in comparison to Facebook.

On Facebook, Rihanna and Eminem each have over 70 million followers.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s tech research service, we combed through the latest data to explore what brands and companies would benefit most from focusing their efforts on certain channels. In a companion report, we analyse how a specific platform-native social media strategy might be right for many brands and businesses. This involves choosing one social media network and pouring the preponderance of time and resources into it.

If we narrow down the list to brand pages, we see a similar pattern, with an even more dramatic advantage for Facebook.

The top brand on Google+, Angry Birds, has 5 million fans, whereas the top 150 brands on Facebook all have over 5 million people following their page.

Coca-Cola has over 70 million fans on Facebook. Red Bull, Converse, Starbucks, and Playstation have between 30 and 40 million fans.

It may be that the ability to embed Google+ posts — which will allow users to share Google+ content around the Web — will lure more brands and public figures to Google’s social network.

These charts are based on data provided to BI Intelligence by analytics firm Socialbakers, which has access to the APIs for Google+, Twitter, and Facebook.

