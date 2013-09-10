The Facebook Advertising Ecosystem Explained

Facebook is a daily destinations for millions and millions of consumers. Increasingly, their ad products offer targeting according to specific demographics, social connections, interests, and habits.

Advertising on Facebook has become more sophisticated, varied, and data-intensive. Facebook has rolled out a spate of new ad formats in the past year and now offers at least seven major ways to advertise.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analyse the state of social media advertising and where it is heading, offering a comprehensive guide and examination of the advertising ecosystems on Facebook and Twitter, analysing each of their principal ad products and concepts behind them, offer a primer on Tumblr as an emerging ad medium, and detail how mobile is an important part of this story as mobile-friendly as native ad formats fuel growth in the market.

Here’s an overview of the Facebook advertising ecosystem:

