Advertisers Ready To Spend More Money On Facebook In 2011, Cut Back On Print Ads

Photo: Flickr/Dan Farber

Advertisers are ready to increase their spending on Facebook in 2011, taking away dollars from their print ad budgets, says Barclays analyst Douglas Anmuth in a note this morning.Anmuth spoke with leading search engine marketers Efficient Frontier and Rimm Kaufman Group about trends in online advertising for this quarter and next year.



Facebook, which did $2 billion in sales this year, will see even more ad dollars in 2011. Advertisers are “likely to ramp spending,” says Anmuth.

The SEMs say advertisers view Facebook as a place for branding, much like print, which is why the dollars will shift away from print.

Advertisers do not see Facebook as a good place for landing clicks, so the ad dollars won’t flow from Google to Facebook.

The SEMs also say they’re hearing advertisers are more focused on Facebook than mobile for next year because Facebook has 600 million active users all in one place to target.

Don’t Miss: 10 Awesome Uses Of The New Facebook Profiles Page

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.