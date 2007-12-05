Facebook: Advertisers Skittish, Analysts Want Statement

Even an “avid Facebook fan” is now angry with the company’s silence on Beacon. Nick O’Neill on allfacebook:

After talking with some large agency representatives tonight, I’m realising that Facebook has been damaging their momentum with brands over the past week. One person that I spoke with informed me that a number of their larger clients were extremely hesitant about any advertising or marketing campaign that involves Facebook due to the negative press that has been going around.

O’Neill recommends a public statement. So does Robert Scoble. So do we. And Josh Quittner over at Fortune has even written the company’s obituary. (It’s true, though: We’re going to get bored of this issue pretty soon–as, we imagine, will everyone else).

See Also:

How Mark Zuckerberg Can Save His Sinking Reputation

Two More Advertisers Say No to Facebook’s Beacon

NYT: Zuckerberg Misled Us; Coke: Ditto

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.