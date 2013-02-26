Facebook Ads Are About To Get Even More Personal [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Okko Pyykko / Flickr, CC

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Facebook ads are going to get even more personal. The social network joined forces with data bigwigs including Acxiom, Datalogix, and Epsilon to target ads at Facebook users based on what they’ve bought in stores recently. How? According to Ad Age, “The targeting will function through anonymized matching of loyalty-program members and Facebook users through email addresses and phone numbers, according to sources with knowledge of the product.”



PayPal launched a smartphone credit card reader in the UK that it hopes will rival Square.

Fandango partnered with Telemundo to create a site that targets Hispanic, which about one quarter of all movie tickets in the United States. The site will be called Fandango Cine.

Check out Ad Age’s “2013 Digital A-List.”

Chobani picked Boathouse, an independent Boston agency, to be its new shop without even a review. The yogurt company used to work with Leo Burnett, but its contract expired at the end of 2012.

Ad Age also looks at what advertisers “really think” about Facebook Unsurprisingly, more marketers are using the site than there were when Ad Age polled advertisers about Facebook in a joint CITI survey last June.

Will Hammond, formerly a global CD at TBWA/Chiat/Day LA, is now an ECD at DDB West.

MDC Partners made more than $1 billion in revenue in 2012.

