Facebook has always offered its advertisers the chance to target its users via their interests and activities. Now they’re adding a tracking method that will allow advertisers the ability to track user locations and see if they actually come into their physical stores. Here’s how to turn it off.

Produced by Matt Stuart.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.