Facebook Ads On IPhone Generate 1,790% More ROI Than On Android

According to a study conducted by Nanigans,ads on iPhones generate 1,790% more return on investment than ads showed on Android phones.

Mobile isn’t the only strong point for Facebook ads though. Nanigans says that click-through rates for desktop ads on the world’s most popular social network are up 375% over last year. Return on investment for those ads are coming in around 152%.

Although Nanigans specialises in buying Facebook ads for retailers, the full report is worth checking out. (Nanigans)

In Other News …

According to the latest comScore data, AOL surpassed Google last month for the most video ads watched. Google is still the industry leader in terms of quantity of video assets though, thanks to YouTube. (comScore)

Facebook rolled out editing capabilities on its mobile app for comments and posts after they’ve already been published. This functionality has already been available for Facebook’s users on the Web. (TechCrunch)

Twitter’s new open direct messaging system was reportedly flooded with spammy links. The company has placed a temporary ban on DMs containing “some URLs” and is working on a fix. (TechCrunch)

On Twitter, Apple is mentioned more than any other stock symbol; the cashtag (which functions the same as the more widely known hashtag) for Apple is $USAAPL, and it was mentioned more than 83,000 times last month. (Statista)

Twitter hired J.J. Hirschle as head of its retail advertising business. Previously, Hirschle worked at Google, where he directed media and entertainment advertising. (Mashable)

