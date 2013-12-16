Companies Can Now Track Whether Facebook Ads Influenced Their In-Store Sales

Editor’s note: Social Media Insights will be delivered exclusively to subscribers of Business Insider Intelligence beginning January 2, 2014. Non-subscribers will receive a shorter afternoon version. Sign up for a free two-week trial to BI Intelligence here.

Facebook is launching a new offline measurement tool that allows bricks-and-mortar businesses to track whether their Facebook ads are driving in-store sales.

To participate, businesses connect their customer relationship management (CRM) system with Facebook’s new tool, called Custom Audiences. In doing so, consumers’ email addresses (collected via offers programs or other means) will be stored in the CRM and the Custom Audiences tool, allowing the business to advertise to its potential customers on Facebook. When a potential customer who was targeted with an ad then returns to the store to purchase something, the sale can be attributed to Facebook.

It’s a huge stride in connecting the offline and online divide of customer referrals. The most accurate data we have on how Facebook performs as a customer referral source is limited to e-commerce sales. Now Facebook will be able to prove if it’s driving customers to stores, which will help justify the performance of its ads to the naysayers. (Facebook Blog)

In Other News …

The most active days on Twitter are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, according to research by TrackMaven. What’s more, users are most likely to engage with tweets between noon and 1p.m. EST, but retweeting typically occurs between 10p.m. and 11 p.m. EST. (Search Engine Watch)

Nearly 71% of marketers have used Twitter as a marketing channel, according to an Ad Age survey. Among those who do, 46% said their primary goal was to build awareness and sentiment for their brand and only 4% said they were trying to sell products. (Ad Age)

MoPub, which is owned by Twitter, announced a new native ad product that it will make available on its exchange for thousands of mobile-app publishers. Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it was rolling out a retargeted mobile ad product. Together, native ads and retargeting are two of the biggest trends in digital advertising and they should generate a significant boost in revenue for the social media company. (Wall Street Journal)

It turns out that Facebook knows what its users are typing on the social network (whether it be a status update or group comment) even if the message is never posted. Facebook calls it self-censorship, and its data scientists published a research paper with findings that try to uncover why people do it so often. Over a 17-day period, 71% of users demonstrated some form of self-censorship on the social network. It turns out that the number one reason why a person thinks twice about posting something on Facebook, is reconsidering who may see their post. (Facebook Research)

TechCrunch’s Josh Constine is sceptical of whether Instagram‘s new direct photo-sharing feature will be a success, because of all the pre-established ways one can share a message with just a few people. “If I want to share a photo with a few friends, I can text it, email it, or Facebook message it.” (TechCrunch)

