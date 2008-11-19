Facebook Adds Pro Accounts -- For Developers

In a way, Facebook is to widget developers as Flickr is to photographers — a place to show off creative skills and sometimes — in very rare circumstances — even make money.



And like Flickr, Facebook now has pro accounts for its creative class.

They’re called Facebook Verified Apps. They get get looser spam restrictions, some free advertising, and Facebook seal of approval in the application directory. It costs developers $375 a year to apply.

TechCrunch says there are 48,000 widgets on Facebook and notes that if half of them apply it’ll mean $18 million in incremental revenue to Facebook. For its part, Facebook expects to approve at least 4,800 widgets.

Besides paying up, here are Facebook’s other requirements for getting an app on the verified list:

Applications should be Meaningful.

Social: Helps users interact and communicate more effectively by using information from the social graph Useful: Delivers value to users by addressing real world needs, from entertainment to practical tasks Expressive: Enables users to share more about who they are and about the world around them. Engaging: Provides a deep experience that users want to come back to regularly

Applications should be Trustworthy.

Secure: Protects user data and honours privacy choices for everyone across the social graph Respectful: Values user attention and honours their intentions in communications and actions Transparent: Explains how features will work and how they won’t work, especially in triggering user-to-user communications

Applications should be Well-Designed.

Clean: Designed to be intuitive, easy to use and free of mistakes Fast: Achieves low latency while scaled to handle user demand Robust: Maintains reliable uptime and minimizes error rates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.