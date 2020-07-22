Facebook added a label to Trump's post claiming that voting by mail will lead to a 'CORRUPT ELECTION'

Getty

Facebook added a label Tuesday to a post that President Donald Trump shared on the platform pushing false information about mail-in voting.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,”the post said.

Shortly after, Facebook added a label to the post prompting users to “get official voting info on how to vote in the 2020 US Election” by going to usa.gov.

Donald J. Trump/Facebook

The social media company announced last week that it would begin adding labels to all posts about voting that come from federal elected officials and candidates. The tag would appear regardless of whether the posts contained misinformation.

“We’re creating a Voting Information Centre to share authoritative information on how and when you can vote, including voter registration, voting by mail and early voting,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. “During a pandemic when people may be afraid of going to polls, sharing authoritative information on voting by mail will be especially important. We’ll be showing the Voting Information Centre at the top of the Facebook and Instagram apps over the coming months.”

In the days since, Facebook has applied the label to posts from multiple officials and candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

The same label has been applied to some of Biden's posts. pic.twitter.com/JS4j8HtkcJ — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) July 21, 2020

Facebook’s decision comes as the social media giant faces increased scrutiny over the way it handles disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda on its platform, especially in the months leading up to November’s election.

“In a democracy it’s really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying so they can make their own judgments,” Zuckerberg said in an interview late last year. “I don’t think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news.”

Trump, meanwhile, has doubled down on his claims about voter fraud and voting by mail in recent months. In May, Twitter made the unprecedented decision to add fact-checking links to Trump’s tweets spreading false information about mail-in ballots.

The president’s claims about fradulent voting date back to his 2016 campaign. At the time, when he was still trailing Hillary Clinton by several points in the polls, Trump said there would be widespread voter fraud on Election Day.

After he won the election but lost the popular vote to Clinton, he claimed without evidence that three million to five million people in California had voted illegally, tipping the popular vote in Clinton’s favour.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, voter fraud – and especially fraudulent use of absentee ballots – is very rare. And as Business Insider’s Grace Panetta reported, Trump’s crusade against voting by mail and absentee voting could end up backfiring by making it harder for Republican officials to get out the vote.

Yet the president has repeatedly railed against absentee voting and falsely claimed it results in widespread voter fraud, even as he and his own family members and administration officials have voted by mail.

