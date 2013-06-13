Hashtags Are Coming To Your Facebook News Feed

Today Facebook is launching a new hashtag feature that will make topics searchable in its Graph Search product.



Other social networks like Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, and Pinterest have had the feature since for some time now.

Now, when you click a hashtag in Facebook, you will see a feed of what other people and Pages are saying about that even or topic.

Facebook is also allowing users to search for specific hashtags, and click on hashtags from originated in other services, like Instagram.

Facebook says that hashtags are the first step to help people discover what other people are saying about topics and join in a public conversation.

The feature will roll out over the coming weeks.

