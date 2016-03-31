Facebook is using Messenger to solve the headache of airports

Facebook Messenger is quickly becoming a hub for much more than chatting with friends. On Wednesday the app added its first airline partner, which means you’ll have everything you need to get through the airport in Messenger.

“This is one that I’ve been personally eager to solve for a while,” Facebook’s head of Messenger, David Marcus, said in a Facebook post. “Removing stress, and complication from air travel. I’m excited to announce that our first airline partner on Messenger will start rolling out their presence today.”

Flyers of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be able to get their frequent flyer number, boarding pass, check-in reminders, flight status updates, and customer support directly in a Messenger chat thread. The integration will work everywhere Messenger and KLM both operate, which includes 140 destinations around the world.

Messenger will presumably work with other airlines in the future. The app, which is distinct from the main Facebook app, has been slow to add business partners; a range of companies have already been brought on to the platform, including Uber, Lyft, and clothing retailer Everlane.

Facebook is expected to announce more business integrations with Messenger at its annual developer conference in April.

