Facebook Is Going To Ruin Your News Feed With Auto-Playing Video Ads

In Facebook’s quest to generate more revenue, it’s going to muck up your News Feed with auto-playing videos, the FT reports.



Facebook is set to launch video advertising in its newsfeed in July…

The new video ads will appear in a user’s newsfeed with the first video starting automatically but without any sound. Users will then have the option of activating audio at which point the video will restart from the beginning.

Does anyone in the world like auto-playing video? We’re curious to see how Facebook can do this without ruining the experience of Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.