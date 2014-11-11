Check Out What Facebook's Ad Sales Deck Looked Liked Way Back In 2005

Facebook turned 10 earlier this year. With over 1 billion users, it offers advertisers access to an enormous audience that spends more than 6 hours and 35 minutes on the site per month. Every day, Facebook users make 3.2 billion “comments” or “likes.”

But it didn’t always have that kind of reach.

Kevin Colleran, current General Catalyst partner and one of Facebook’s original 10 employees, and its first advertising salesperson, tweeted out a Facebook advertising sales deck from 2005. Back then, “TheFacebook” had only 1.9 million monthly users. Nonetheless, it was still able to charge a $US7 CPM (cost per thousand views), which isn’t bad. Take a look:

I found my first Facebook advertising sales deck from April 2005. Crazy to see how far FB has come in 10 years! https://t.co/63x3XwCxZa

— Kevin Colleran (@KevinColleran) November 4, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.