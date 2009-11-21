Facebook Ad Network, Virtual Currency Coming Sooner Than You Think

You know the five or six really successful Facebook app and game makers?



Zynga, Slide, RockYou, Playdom, Playfish and all of their competitors?

Well, we spoke to top executives from some of those companies recently, and we brushed up on our Facebook gossip.

Because these companies depend on Facebook’s good will for their current and future success, the executives did not want us to use their names.

Here’s the scuttlebutt:

A “pay with Facebook” credit system is coming much sooner than we thought. Our source says Q1 is a strong possibility.

It won’t be as soon as that, but Facebook is serious about building an ad network on the back of Facebook Connect. So serious, in fact, that it’s already vetting banner ad units with the IAB.

2009 revenue estimates of $550 million are “conservative.” Our source pegs them closer $700 million.

Ad buys from social gaming companies are helping Facebok ad revenues, but two much bigger factors are Facebook fan pages becoming and industry standard for big brands, and Facebook’s scale, which hit a mainstream tipping point.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.