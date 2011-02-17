Here's How To Make Your Facebook Ad Campaigns Work

Facebook ads are tricky to make work, but here are a few tips that can improve them. They’re from Webtrends’ white paper (PDF), which comes from an analysis of 11,529 ad campaigns. (Via Webtrends & LSVP)
Here’s a few tips on making Facebook ad campaigns work:
- Fun/entertainment focused campaigns work better than other types of topics;
- People are more likely to click if they’re older and if they didn’t attend college;
- People who attended college use their friends as a filter to determine who to click on more than people who didn’t;
- Facebook ads need new creative after three to five days;
- In general, the better your targeting is, the highest the click-through rates, though you still need to change creative quickly.
