Judge Booted From Bench For Facebook Addiction

A judge’s “blow-by-blow” updating of his Facebook page may have contributed to his transfer from a criminal court in Staten Island to one in Manhattan.



Staten Island Advance: Judge Matthew A. Sciarrino Jr., a 41-year-old Staten Island resident, is being transferred from Stapleton to Manhattan as of Monday, said David Bookstaver, a spokesman with the city Office of Court Administration.

Bookstaver declined to comment on the reason for Sciarrino’s transfer.

But several court insiders, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, described several “issues” that had arisen concerning Sciarrino’s alleged behaviour on and off the bench, including his activities on social-networking sites.

Read the rest of the article here.

Judge Sciarrino’s status is now private, but for a while, sources told the paper, he was constantly updating his status, including at least once from the bench; he also took a picture of his crowded courtroom and posted it.

But Sciarrino also ruffled feathers in ways other than social-networking; he publicly discussed the condition of the court building and used the media to make a case that a third judge was needed in the State Island court.

We’ve heard of courts trying to deal with jurors on Twitter, but having a problem with a judge Facebook-ing from the bench is a new twist.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.