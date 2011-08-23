Facebook Plans 7 More Acquisitions This Year, Mostly Focused On Design

Photo: Facebook

Facebook wants to complete 20 acquisitions this year, up from 10 the year prior, corporate development director, Vaughan Smith, tells Bloomberg.So far, the company has made 13 acquisitions this year, which means it’s still planning on picking up seven more companies is the next four months.



Interestingly, it’s zeroing in on designers, says Smith. The better Facebook’s design, the more time people will spend on the site, he says.

Bloomberg suggests that Facebook has a few billion to make acquisitions, so it will probably be going after smaller companies in the coming months.

