Here's 10 Companies Facebook Should Acquire According To Valley Insiders

In January Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asked users Q&A site Quora, “What startups would be good talent acquisitions for Facebook?”User Nils Johnson suggested Nextstop in January.
Apparently Zuckerberg was listening, because last week, Facebook went and acquired the startup last week.
So who else did the Silicon Valley insiders that hang on Quora suggest?
Apture offers publishers an opportunity to keep readers on their website by offering a baked in database of information so users don't need to use Wikipedia or IMDB, for example.
Apture had 31 votes from Quora users, with early Facebook engineer Charlie Cheever saying, Apture's people are 'really talented.'
Gowalla was suggested by Facebook employee Brent Goldman. Many others suggested Foursquare, but that didn't work out. Gowalla would be a logical fit since Facebook is working on location.
CoiceVendor provides ratings of and reviews of business-to-business service providers. Doesn't really sound like a great fit for Facebook, but it's full of ex-Googlers, which seems to be something that appeals to Mark Zuckerberg.
David King suggested the company, and ChoiceVendor's co-founder and Rama Ranganath voted in favour of the suggestion, so apparently he's open to an acquisition.
We don't see this one happening because it doesn't really make all that much sense, but many Quora folks thought Posterous would be a good idea. Posterous is the dead simple blogging platform that's gaining steam.
OK Cupid is the 'Google of online dating,' according to a Boston Globe quote on OkCupid's site. We have no idea what that means, but it sure sounds good. If Facebook wanted to add a personals section this could work. Or, Facebook could buy the company for talent and shut down OKCupid.
Someone suggested Flock which makes a 'social web browser.' If Facebook wants to make a Google Chrome competitor maybe buying Flock makes sense. Since Zuckerberg is looking for talent, Flock could be good. Seems to have a good amount of talent.
We don't know much about Wildfire Interactive, but a few people threw it in the mix. Wildfire is a social marketing group. If Facebook wanted to add a marketing advisory group, maybe this makes sense. Thoughts?
Om Malik of GigaOm threw out Wavii. Interestingly, GigaOm hasn't covered Wavii, and there's nothing on it in Crunchbase. Anyone out there (Om?) know what Wavii does?
SimpleGeo was mentioned by numerous users. SimpleGeo is a pretty hot startup that helps with backend support for location based services. Since Facebook is getting into location this makes sense.
This is obvious, but Quora users think Facebook should buy Quora. It makes perfect sense. Facebook is trying to build its own Q&A product. Quora was founded by early Facebook employees.
Of course, that might be why it makes no sense. Quora founder Adam D'Angelo said he left Facebook because, 'When companies get big, they slow down. They're not as exciting. If you want to get something done, it takes a lot of time and a lot of meetings. With Quora, there's just four of us sitting around four desks. There are no meetings. We just make a decision.'
