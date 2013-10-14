Facebook Has Acquired Mobile Analytics Startup Onavo For Up To $US200 Million

Onavo The Onavo Team

Facebook has acquired a mobile analytics company,

Onavo. The buyout price was

up to $US200 million, according to multiple reports.

Onavo is based in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto. Facebook will turn Onavo’s office into its first office in Israel and 30 employees will join Facebook’s team there, The Marker reports.

Onavo was founded in 2010 by Guy Rosen and Roi Tiger; it raised $US13 million from Sequoia Capital and others. It provides mobile data usage analytics and helps companies see how their usage stacks up against other companies.

Here’s the memo from the founders:

We are excited to announce that Facebook has agreed to acquire our company. Three years ago, we started Onavo with the goal of helping today’s technology consumers and companies work more efficiently in a mobile world. We developed the award-winning Onavo mobile utility apps, and later launched Onavo Insights, the first mobile market intelligence service based on real engagement data. Our service helps people save money through more efficient use of data, and also helps developers, large and small, design better experiences for people. We’ve built world-class products and a remarkably talented team which has pioneered important breakthroughs in data compression technology and mobile analytics. Today, we’re eager to take the next step and make an even bigger impact by supporting Facebook’s mission to connect the world. As you know, Facebook and other mobile technology leaders recently launched Internet.org, formalising Facebook’s commitment to improving access to the internet for the next 5 billion people — this is a challenge we’re also passionate about. We’re excited to join their team, and hope to play a critical role in reaching one of Internet.org’s most significant goals — using data more efficiently, so that more people around the world can connect and share. When the transaction closes, we plan to continue running the Onavo mobile utility apps as a standalone brand. As always, we remain committed to the privacy of people who use our application and that commitment will not change. We are incredibly proud of the talented team we have assembled, and, recognising this, Onavo’s Tel-Aviv office will remain open for business and will become Facebook’s new Israeli office. We’ll continue to advance the work we are doing in collaboration with Facebook’s great team. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this journey. We’d like to extend a special thanks to our investors, who believed in us and in our vision from the early days. We’re excited for what’s next. Guy Rosen, Co-Founder & CEO Roi Tiger, Co-Founder & CTO

