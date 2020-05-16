Facebook acquires popular GIF database GIPHY for reported $400 million

GIPHY

Facebook is acquiring GIPHY, the popular GIF database, both companies confirmed Friday.

GIPHY will become part of the Instagram team, and its GIF library will continue to be operational and usable on partnering apps and platforms.

News outlets are reporting the deal was valued between $US300 million and $US400 million.

Facebook has acquired GIPHY, the searchable database for finding and creating GIFs.

Facebook announced in a blog post Friday that GIPHY would become part of the Instagram team, although its library of GIFs will continue to operate separately.

GIPHY also said that third-party apps that have integrated the GIF library into their platforms will still be able to do so. Partnering platforms who use GIPHY include Tinder, Twitter, Snapchat, and Slack. Instagram and Facebook have also long used GIPHY to provide GIFs in Instagram Stories and Direct Messages, as well as Facebook Messenger.

“By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct,” Facebook executive Vishal Shah wrote in the post. “A lot of people in our community already know and love GIPHY. In fact, 50% of GIPHY’s traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone.”

The companies did not disclose how much GIPHY sold for, but news outlets value the deal between $US300 million and $US400 million.

GIPHY was created in 2013, and has since become the most popular platform for finding and uploading billions of GIFs. The company was most recently valued at $US600 million in 2017, as reported in Business Insider, after raising $US150 million in funding.

“Based on the success of those collaborations (and many others) we know that there are exciting times ahead of us,” GIPHY wrote Friday in a blog post on Medium. “GIPHY’s GIFs, Stickers, Emojis, etc. aren’t going anywhere. We will continue to make GIPHY openly available to the wider ecosystem.”

