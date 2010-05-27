Facebook Acquires FriendFeed-Like ShareGrove

Photo: mauricesvay

Facebook has acquired ShareGrove, a small startup focused on creating private spaces for close friends and family to share content.The San Mateo, Calif.-based company, which debuted at the DEMO conference last fall, offered a private real-time space where a small group of friends or colleagues could interact. It used Facebook Connect to build an area that was like a hybrid between e-mail, a Facebook wall and group chat. It, in some ways, resembled FriendFeed, a startup founded by high-profile Googlers Paul Buchheit and Bret Taylor, which Facebook acquired last year.



Like all of the company’s other acquisitions, this one is ultimately about talent. Facebook has never historically bought companies with the objective of furthering their products, but rather at integrating the people and ideas behind them into the social network’s offerings. Only one of ShareGrove’s founding team, Adam Wolff, will join the company. It’s not clear what product he’ll join.

“We were going out looking for our next round of funding and then we started having meetings with the corporate development team at Facebook,” he said. “It seemed like there was a lot of synergy there.”

Both he and Facebook didn’t comment on the terms of the acquisition.

ShareGrove said in a statement:

“We’re happy to announce that we’ve reached an agreement for Facebook to acquire our assets, and that we’re joining the Facebook engineering team! We’ve always thought that Facebook had a great product, and through this acquisition process, we’ve found out that there’s a great team behind it. Now we’re excited to bring some of that Sharegroviness that you know and love to Facebook. This means that we’re winding down Sharegrove operations starting today, and new user registration is now disabled. We’ll leave the service running until June 1st, at which point we’ll shut it down completely. If you have data stored on Sharegrove that you’d like to retrieve in bulk, we will do our best to accommodate your request. Please email us at [email protected] Otherwise, for security purposes, we’ll delete all of our users’ personal information, as well as their posts. We want to thank each one of you for using our service. It’s been a tremendous experience for us, and we’re excited to bring our knowledge and passion to Facebook.

