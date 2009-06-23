Advertisers Say Facebook Charges Them For Made-Up Clicks

Self-serve ad buyers say Facebook is charging them for clicks that never happened, reports TechCrunch.



These advertisers say their tracking software shows clicks on their ads are 20% to 100% lower than the amount Facebook is asking them pay for.

Facebook responded to TechCrunch’s story with the following comment:

Over the past few days, we have seen an increase in suspicious clicks. We have identified a solution which we have already begun to implement and expect will be completely rolled out by the end of today. In addition, we are identifying impacted accounts and will ensure that advertisers are credited appropriately.

Problem for Facebook is, the complaints don’t appear to have started just a “few days” ago. We’ll keep you updated as more comes in.

If you know anything, post it in the comments or email [email protected]

