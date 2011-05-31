Facebook 700,000,000

Facebook is just about to reach 700 million users, according to Socialbakers, a blog that tracks Facebook statistics.



The countries that contributed most to the growth were emerging countries, especially Brazil, Indonesia and India. Brazil and India are interesting because they’re huge and have other social networks. If Facebook dominates there, it can grow that much faster and dominate that much more.

It’s an absolutely jaw-dropping milestone and we have to tip our hats to the team at Facebook that accomplished something extraordinary.

And yet, we know that someone, somewhere, will use this as a sign of the new dotcom bubble.

