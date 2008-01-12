Facebook 60 Minutes Clips: Zuckerberg in Hot Seat!

Get a load of this! Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes actually put Mark Zuckerberg in the hot seat and hit the Beacon problem straight on.

Link to a clip from the show below (with an annoying, interminable pre-roll ad). But first, some choice quotes:

A stiff and uncomfortable Zuckerberg, after listening to Stahl describe how badly Facebook blew the Beacon launch and the ensuing PR disaster:

“It might take some work for us to get this exactly right, but we think this is going to be a really good thing.”

Stahl’s response:

“Not a real answer to the privacy question. More like the canned response of a typical business executive.”

So much for a puff-piece on the latest wacky sandal-wearing billionaire!

Clips

