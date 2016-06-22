US

How to use Facebook's awesome new 360-degree photo feature

Justin Gmoser

If you’ve been using your phone to check your Facebook feed, you may have stumbled across a photo that mysteriously started to move as you moved your hand around.

These are Facebook 360 Photos  — photos that can be taken using your phone’s panorama function. The new feature is way more immersive than simply uploading a regular photo. Creating and uploading a 360 photo is incredibly easy to do. We’ll show you how it works. 

Produced by Justin Gmoser

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.