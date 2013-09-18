Facebook Users Are Uploading 350 Million New Photos Each Day

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Facebook revealed in a white paper that its users have uploaded more than 250 billion photos, and are uploading 350 million new photos each day. To put that into perspective, that would mean that each of Facebook’s 1.15 billion users have uploaded an average of 217 photos apiece. These numbers do not include photo uploads on Instagram.

Facebook is the world’s largest photo-sharing site, and the acquisition of Instagram solidified its place at the top of all photo-sharing activity on the Web. However, Snapchat, despite being much smaller than Facebook, has proven to be a serious contender and drives incredible photo-sharing volume. Snapchat has also reported that its users share an average of 350 million photos daily. Read >

Majority Of Brands Plan To Increase Social Media Spending

(Socialbakers)

Socialbakers surveyed more than 1,000 marketers to find out how much their social media spending will increase over the next three years; 82% of respondents said their Facebook marketing budgets will increase. Read >

Facebook Testing New Marketing Analytics Tool For Retailers (Inside Facebook)

Facebook Marketing Lead Joshua Opoku says Facebook has developed a marketing analytics tool that lets retailers evaluate return on ad spend and volume per dollar spent on Facebook. Such a tool will provide advertisers with much-needed transparency about the performance of their ads on Facebook and help them determine how much of their marketing budget should be allocated to Facebook. Read >

Facebook And Twitter Unblocked Then Blocked Again In Iran (New York Times)

One day after Internet users in Iran realised they could access Facebook and Twitter without going around the government’s strict firewall, the sites were blocked again. Supposedly, a technical glitch was behind the temporary unblocking of Facebook and Twitter. Read >

YouTube Starts Testing Chromecast Support For Third-Party Websites (GigaOm)

Owners of Google’s TV dongle, called Chromecast, will soon be able to stream embedded YouTube videos from their browser to TV. Previously, users could only stream YouTube videos from YouTube.com. Read >

Former Microsoft Exec Joins Twitter (TechCrunch)

Microsoft’s Senior Direct of Developer Relations at Microsoft is joining Twitter as its new Director of Platform Partnerships. Read >

