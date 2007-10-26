Facebook $15 Billion? Then MySpace Worth $65 Billion!

So said RBC Capital Markets News Corp analyst David Bank using a $357 per user valuation–and then, thankfully, revealed that he was joking. Facebook isn’t worth $15 billion, Bank says (according to the Post‘s Peter Lauria), because there’s no way anyone other than a fantastically wealthy company with roid-rage would ever buy it for that.

Bank says there’s no way to know what Facebook is worth (hear hear!), but he puts MySpace’s value at $5 billion. He also notes that Facebook is growing far faster than MySpace, and is therefore worth a lot more per user.

See Also:

Facebook/Google: The Joke is On Microsoft

Microsoft FQ1: Wow!

So, How Was MSN’s Quarter? AOL Should be Proud

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.