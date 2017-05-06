How to use FaceApp, the app that can age your face or swap your gender

In the era of the selfie, there’s no shortage of apps that can make you better looking, turn you into a dog, or even swap your face onto someone else’s.

Now, there’s an app that can alter your gender entirely, age you, or add a smile to your face.

Called FaceApp, the app can take a selfie or a photo saved to your camera roll and alter it using neural-network technology. FaceApp is capable of adding two different kinds of smiles to your photo, ageing you or making you look younger, or swapping your gender. There’s also a filter called “Flash,” which seems to lighten and smooth skin.

The app isn’t perfect by any means. It often added strange colours to people’s skin when making them look younger, and changing a woman’s face into a man’s often yielded some truly horrifying results.

We decided to test it out on various tech CEOs and celebrities. Here’s what it looks like.

First, we tried FaceApp on Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. It did OK with adding a smile, but female Steve Jobs is terrifying and young Steve Jobs has purple lips. FaceApp A photo of Snap CEO Even Spiegel, on the other hand, worked perfectly. Female Evan Spiegel bears a striking resemblance to Natalie Portman... FaceApp ...but male Natalie Portman is a bit frightening. Elderly Natalie Portman isn't much better. FaceApp Female Donald Trump has lighter skin and slightly longer hair... FaceApp ...while female Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, has heavy eyeliner and long hair. Dorsey's aged photo almost looks real. FaceApp Aged Beyoncé looks a lot like her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, but male Beyonce looks confused, probably because FaceApp couldn't quite figure out how to remove all of Beyoncé's long hair. FaceApp Sorry, Bey. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks great with a smile, but his female counterpart has some hair problems of her own. FaceApp Dwayne Johnson looks rather strange as a child, but aged quite gracefully. He even looks great as a woman. FaceApp Ready to try it on your own photos? You can download FaceApp for free in the App Store and Google Play Store.

