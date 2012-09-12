Face The Facts: Military Members Are Smarter Than Those They Serve [INFOGRAPHIC]

I just stumbled on to this infographic and thought it was interesting, considering the stereotype that military members are dumb muscleheads—quick to follow orders, slow to think for themselves—or worse yet: brain washed.



From personal experience, I can say that every general officer I’ve ever met struck me as absolutely brilliant — and even the guys on the ground, small unit leaders, have demonstrated an ability to problem solve in a timely, and often adaptive, manner.

In short: not only are we vastly more educated, per capita, but we make more money.

Read it and weep.

