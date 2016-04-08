How to create the funniest and most uncomfortable face swaps, the biggest web craze since selfies

Everyone takes selfies these days — but if you want your quick group shot to become something a little bit more memorable and terrifying, you should try face-swapping.
There are a number of different ways to do face-swapping, although most swaps you’ll see on the internet are from Snapchat’s new filter, introduced earlier this year.
In some ways, face swapping is the first experience most people have with augmented reality, or the ability for increasingly smart computers to modify an image of real life in real time.
Here are some of the most disturbing face swaps on the internet, as well as a few different ideas to help generate images that will haunt your dreams.
Perhaps the easiest way to start faceswapping is in Snapchat. If you're not already familiar with Snapchat filters, here's the easiest way to get started. Simply tap down on your face until a mesh overlay appears on it. That's Snapchat's facial recognition software working. It will look like this:
Then, swipe left through all of Snapchat's filters -- some are pretty fun! -- until you get to the end, which is the face swapping filter.
Then, find a friend, or an inanimate object that kind of looks like a face, stand next to it and get swapping. Press the take photo button to capture a pic or hold down for video.
Although Snapchat is most likely the easiest way to swap faces, considering it's probably already installed on your phone, you do have other face swapping options, like Microsoft's new Project Murphy, a Skypebot that superimposes your face on famous people or cartoons.
Using the software is the easy part, though. The next step is to have fun with it. Here are a few tricks:
My dads having too much fun with snapchats face swap pic.twitter.com/N1Bug3BaG4
— dont call me mandy (@DemandaFrost) February 29, 2016
If you've got friends with facial hair or a beard yourself, that will certainly kick your face swaps up a notch.
this new snapchat face swap filter is the most terrifying thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/Mb3xQ9sgER
— Baked Alaska (@bakedalaska) February 26, 2016
Face swapping doesn't necessarily need to happen between two people. If you have a comic book or a record cover with a funny face it can create a really cool effect. Who wouldn't want to look like David Bowie?
well the face swap filter has satisfied my desire to be Gamora, Sterling Archer and David Bowiepic.twitter.com/Mj5ae39O0i
— Taz (@irl_Satan) March 6, 2016
Someone take this face swap filter away from me. pic.twitter.com/r0GAMwh0z7
— julia (@ILLUMINAT1D) April 3, 2016
This new snapchat face swap thing is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/XKJ6BIbcwF
— Nolan Roseborough (@Swollen_Nolan) February 27, 2016
Not all of them went according as planned pic.twitter.com/1gR3CARAse
— Nolan Roseborough (@Swollen_Nolan) February 27, 2016
Me and my sister were trying to do face swap and this happened pic.twitter.com/cUZZIpDW0x
— BB (@bebe_rayx) February 27, 2016
Sometimes if you face swap famous duos, like Mulder and Scully from the X-Files, it reveals that the two look more similarly than you'd expect.
Take off your glasses first: sometimes Snapchat's algorithms can't deal with glasses, but other times it creates funky new frames.
When you face swap with your cat pic.twitter.com/rx8pB7McTa
— Dylan Blado (@dylanis943) February 27, 2016
