How to create the funniest and most uncomfortable face swaps, the biggest web craze since selfies

BI Screenshot Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, face swapped

Everyone takes selfies these days — but if you want your quick group shot to become something a little bit more memorable and terrifying, you should try face-swapping.

There are a number of different ways to do face-swapping, although most swaps you’ll see on the internet are from Snapchat’s new filter, introduced earlier this year.

In some ways, face swapping is the first experience most people have with augmented reality, or the ability for increasingly smart computers to modify an image of real life in real time.

Here are some of the most disturbing face swaps on the internet, as well as a few different ideas to help generate images that will haunt your dreams.

