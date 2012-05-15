SMACKDOWN: Should You Buy An iPad Or Samsung's New Android Tablet?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 just launched, so it only seems right that we put it up against Apple’s latest and greatest to see which one excelled in the categories you care about the most.



The Android operating system Samsung uses for the Galaxy Tab is coming along well, with its new Ice Cream Sandwich version adding many features and benefits that seem to be slowly catching up with Apple’s iOS. (Not to mention the open ess of the Android System.)

Let’s see how the two stack up against each other. Keep reading to see which tablet comes out on top.

Design Apple continues to follow down the minimalist path. The new iPad lives by the 'less is better mantra.' Its thin design and careful placing of buttons and switches make it beautiful. Everything is easy to access. Samsung seems to have intended for the device to be used solely in landscape mode, adding the portrait option just as an afterthought. When plugged in to the charger using the device in portrait mode becomes awkward. The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 also has no physical buttons on its face, the only presence of buttons/switches is at the top of the device where everything is lined up in a row. They're only easy to access if the device is used in landscape mode. Point for Apple for its timeless design. Scoreboard: Samsung: 0 Apple: 1 Battery Life Samsung's slate can stand the challenge. Test's report that the 10.1 can last 9 hours and 59 minutes continuousl. Not bad at all when many tablets clock in around the 7 hour mark. Battery tests have proved that the new iPad lasts longer than Apple's estimates. If you're using it for surfing the Web and non-intensive work, reports have stated that the new iPad can sometimes last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Scoreboard: Samsung: 0 Apple: 2 Multitasking Multitasking on the Galaxy Tab is a little choppy. It takes a few seconds for apps to load up, but the interface is unobtrusive and easy to access from any page. Apple still needs to work on its multitasking on the iPad. You can easily swipe between apps with a four-finger gesture, but that's where the convenience ends. Samsung offers more of a true multitasking experience allowing apps to run in the background while you do something else. Point for Samsung. Scoreboard: Samsung: 1 Apple: 2 Camera If the Galaxy Tab was up against the iPad 2's camera, then it would have stood a far better chance. The camera on the new iPad has a wider range than the 10.1's and the photos come out brighter and clearer. The detection/focusing feature doesn't hurt it either. Scoreboard: Samsung: 1 Apple: 3 Web Browsers Samsung allows you to use different browsers to supplement or replace its stock browser. In our test we were able to download the Chrome browser and make that the default. Apple is limited. There are other browsers in the App Store, but when opening a link you can only use Apple's Safari. Besides, the choices the Galaxy Tab's Chrome Browser was faster than Safari. Having a choice is better than no choice and speed is always king. Samsung wins this one. Scoreboard: Samsung: 2 Apple: 3 Built-in Speakers The Galaxy Tab 2's speakers sound good. Samsung tried something different with this model by placing the speakers on the front face of the device instead of the bottom or back. This helps sound to come out clearly. The Galaxy Tab attempts to hold its own, but Apple has perfected speakers on its tablet. The iPad's speakers sound louder, have more bass, and are surprisingly clearer than the Galaxy Tab's. Scoreboard: Samsung: 2 Apple: 4 App selection The Galaxy Tab comes with Google's Play store for Android apps, but it's nowhere near as robust as Apple's selection of tablet apps. Android tablets have been around for a more than a year now, but developers are still slow to make tablet-optimised apps for the devices. If you want the best tablet apps, the iPad wins. Scoreboard: Samsung: 2 Apple: 5 Screen quality Apple has poured a huge amount of time into its displays on iPhones and iPads. The new iPad's 2048 by 1536 pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch is truly amazing. The Galaxy Tab's 1280 x 800 isn't bad at all and photos and web pages still look amazingly clear. Still, it's no contest. The iPad's Retina display is simply better. Scoreboard: Samsung: 2 Apple: 6 Storage options The Galaxy Tab comes with 16GB of onboard memory. The SD card slot can hold an additional 32 GB if you need it. In addition, Dropbox has a deal with Samsung that gives users 50 GB of online storage for free. That's an awesome deal. The iPad starts at 16GB and you have to pay $100 per additional 16 GB. You can't add or remove storage, ever. Scoreboard: Samsung: 3 Apple: 6 Price The iPad starts at $499 for 16GB. Galaxy Tab starts at $399 for 16GB. If price is all that matters, this one is no contest. Scoreboard: Samsung: 4 Apple: 6 The results Despite the scores, this was a tough decision. Even though the iPad is king of the tablet, realm the features and options the Galaxy Tab 10.1 offer are really tempting. Users have a wider storage range, excellent battery life, and a compact design. The cheaper price isn't a bad thing either. Like we said in our review, if you don't want to spend $500 and would like a tablet that has a lot to offer ,give the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 a test drive and see how you like it. But for the best overall tablet experience, stick with the iPad. Final Score: Samsung: 4 Apple: 6

