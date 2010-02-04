Face Off! Bill O'Reilly Vs. Jon Stewart

Daily Show host Jon Stewart, a frequent critic of Fox News, sparked some fireworks last time he was on Fox News star Bill O’Reilly’s The O’Reilly Factor in 2004.



The hosts are at it again tonight and tomorrow.

Stewart had some words about Fox News’ coverage:

“Here’s what Fox has done, through their cyclonic perpetual emotional machine that is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: They have taken reasonable concerns about this president and this economy and turned it into full-fledged panic attack about the next coming of Chairman Mao,” Stewart says during tomorrow night’s show.

O’Reilly responded that the narrative of a couple of guys” doesn’t represent the entire network.

The full script and videos of the show will be posted Thursday night on FoxNews.com. The O’Reilly Factor airs at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Jon is entitled to his criticisms,” Bill Shine, executive vice president for programming, told the Los Angeles Times. “We both make our living off the 1st Amendment. We invited him on, and what other place would allow him to do that? That’s what makes us No. 1. We invite our critics on and let them criticise us to our face.”

Plus, Shine said, “It’s good TV. I thought it was fun.”

