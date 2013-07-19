The Real Face Of Terror: Behind the Scenes Photos Of The Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Manhunt

John Wolfson, Boston Magazine
boston bomber

The 

Rolling Stone cover featuring the suspected Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has, of course, set off a firestorm of controversy across the country. Critics believe that the cover glamorizes Tsarnaev, depicting him as a kind of rock ‘n roll outlaw rather than a terrorist who has been charged with killing four people and seriously wounding hundreds of others.

