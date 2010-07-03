Face It, Apple Is Good At Making Little Computers, Not Phones

Photo: Associated Press

You know those bars on your cell phone that tell you how much reception you’re getting?Apple just admitted that it has ALWAYS miscalculated how many of those bars its phones should be displaying.



How embarrassing.

Anyway, the point is this: Apple may be very good at making little computers, but it sure is lousy at making phones.

Truth is, this deficiency probably doesn’t matter.

All Android-phone makers should start hammering away at Apple’s phone-making ineptitude post haste.

