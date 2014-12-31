Facebook, Apple, And Microsoft Are Ganging Up On Google -- And It Couldn't Happen At A Worse Time

Getty/Justin Sullivan Google is the new common enemy

Back in the old days, the big bad company in tech that all the other companies teamed-up against was Microsoft.

Microsoft was the evil empire.

So, Apple and Google worked together to squash Microsoft.

Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs used to mentor Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Google CEO Eric Schmidt used to sit on the Apple board.

This is no longer the case.

These days, the common enemy is Google.

In recent years, there have been a number of explicit and implicit partnerships between the three biggest companies in consumer technology — Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Some examples:

Microsoft invested in Facebook at a $US15 billion valuation back in 2007.

Facebook generates massive ad revenues through its iOS app. Conceivably, Apple could ask for a piece of that business. It has not.

Apple has integrated Facebook deeply into iOS.

Microsoft powers Apple’s Siri. All those Siri queries are improving Microsoft’s machine-learning capabilities versus Google’s.

After first buying it for $US6.3 billion in in 2007, Microsoft sold its ad-serving platform, Atlas, to Facebook in 2013 for peanuts. Now Atlas is at the center of Facebook’s rapidly growing ad stack.

Microsoft and Apple co-lead a group of companies that outbid Google for mobile patents from Nortel. This forced Google buy Motorola for $US12 billion.

All this ganging-up against Google is coming during a rough transition period for the company.

No wonder a former Googler recently told us, “I think 2015 is going to be disastrous.”

